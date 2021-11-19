Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): It may feel 20 degrees below average (which is around 57 degrees) due to serious northwest breezes. A couple gusts could near 30 mph and create at least periodic wind chills in the 30s most of day, despite high temperatures on the thermometer topping out in the mid- to upper 40s. At least we have ample sunshine to ease some of the shock after being in the 70s yesterday. Bundle up! Confidence: High
Tonight: Northwest breezes slowly calm to around five mph nearer dawn. Skies remain mostly clear and this helps temperatures fall effectively. We could see low temperatures bottom out in the mid-20s to low 30s. Downtown may drop to 32 degrees or lower, which would be the first official freeze of the season. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies probably have some high clouds move into the region as the day wears on. High temperatures top out in the upper 40s to low 50s. With relatively calm winds from the south-southeast merely blowing near five mph, it should feel mild compared to Friday! Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, so not many stars may be visible. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees. Breezes should stay light. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Clouds may dominate but some extended sunnier moments are possible in the morning. A shower chance grows somewhat as we get into the afternoon, but stay tuned for timing changes as we get closer. Right now, it doesn’t look like much. High temperatures should get a boost from moderate south-southwesterly breezes, topping out in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Showers and even some light rain are possible under cloudy skies. Our next cold front is approaching. Increasing breezes from the south may buoy our overnight low temperatures in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium
Early showers are possible on Monday but we should be mostly dry and sunnier by afternoon. West-northwesterly winds could get gusty, so stay tuned as we get closer for details as they become more certain. It’s possible we see windchills again in the 30s before the day is over. High temperatures may top out in the low to mid-50s during the morning hours before slowly falling. Confidence: Medium
Windiness may continue Tuesday or perhaps even build higher from Monday’s gusts. A stray shower can’t be ruled out — perhaps even a couple snowflakes or grains of frozen graupel mixed in somewhere nearby. Despite partly to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures may struggle to get far into the 40s. It remains to be seen how serious this shot of cold air may be, but we’ll keep you posted! Confidence: Medium