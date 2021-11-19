Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Any clouds of the day will dissipate as we head into the night. As winds also slacken, pretty much the whole area will dip to or below freezing tonight, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to low 30s. Washington may get its first official freeze, although much of the area has already seen one. The average date for the first freeze in D.C. is Nov. 17.
Tomorrow (Saturday): There will be a mix of sun and clouds, perhaps leaning somewhat toward clouds. However, it will be considerably more pleasant than Friday, just given the significantly lower wind speeds. Highs will be within a few degrees of 50. Winds will turn to from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: As the next front approaches, clouds will be numerous. I think we will stay dry much or all of the daylight period. Shower odds will increase heading into evening. Temperatures will reach for the mid-50s, and perhaps the upper 50s in spots. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph ahead of the front.
