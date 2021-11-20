Today (Saturday): It’s a frozen start in most spots. Fortunately, sun should be plentiful through the morning. Clouds probably increase into the afternoon. There’s a small chance of a passing sprinkle late. I’m talking a few drops and then done! Still chilly, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds are lighter, turning to come from the south around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: There may be some clearer moment overnight, but clouds tend to win out on average. They’ll also probably increase toward dawn. With the blanket overhead, temperatures are a little milder than last night, and mostly ranging across the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Plan on a good deal of clouds as a cold front approaches the region. I think most or all of the day stays dry. Shower chances do increase as we get toward sunset. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s as a south wind continues to blow. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: The best odds of showers with this front come from about late evening through the hours near or after midnight. This is another one of those fronts that produces hit-or-miss small rainfall totals. A tenth of an inch, or so, in spots. Lows are in the 40s as the front itself doesn’t pass until around sunrise. Once it gets here, winds kick up from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Showers are possible a good chunk of Monday. Behind the front, winds blow around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Closing in, we’ll probably be able to narrow down the rainfall window a bit. It does seem we could see rain chances wane during the afternoon. Highs are near 50 early, but probably dropping off before sunset. Confidence: Medium
A mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday. We’ll see some occasionally gusty moments, but nothing too bad. Then again, with temperatures struggling to get far into the 40s it won’t take much wind to be too much. There could be a random shower late day, even perhaps mixed with some frozen precipitation. Confidence: Medium