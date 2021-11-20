Through tonight: Clouds will quickly fill in tonight, leaving us mostly cloudy overnight. But it will be warmer compared with last night. Lows will bottom out in the mid- to upper 30s, with little wind to speak of.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Cloud cover will continue to dominate on Sunday, with little chance of us catching a glimpse of the sun. Temperatures will be a bit milder on the back of a light wind from the south, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 50s. There will be a slight chance at a stray shower or two in the afternoon. Shower chances will increase overnight Sunday, with lows in the mid-40s.
