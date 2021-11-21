Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a transition day behind the cold front. Showers may still be in the process of exiting the area to the east early in the morning. All of us should be dry after 10 a.m. or so, with skies turning turn sunnier by afternoon. But we turn breezier too, with winds gusting from the northwest around 20-30 mph. Midday highs top out around 50, but we’re dropping through the 40s by late afternoon with wind chills likely in the 30s before sunset. A good day to dress in layers. Confidence: Medium-High