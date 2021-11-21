Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Our limited morning sunshine becomes even more of a rarity during the afternoon hours as mostly cloudy skies dominate. Still a light wind from the south helps push afternoon highs to the milder mid-50s, perhaps anywhere from around 52 to 58 degrees, locally dependent on how much sunshine you see. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly to fully overcast skies, with few to no stars likely to be visible. A stray shower or two remains possible to start the evening, with a better chance of showers after 11 p.m. or so as a cold front moves in from the west. Showers may be steady for a time during the overnight, but nothing too heavy is expected. Lows fall to the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a transition day behind the cold front. Showers may still be in the process of exiting the area to the east early in the morning. All of us should be dry after 10 a.m. or so, with skies turning turn sunnier by afternoon. But we turn breezier too, with winds gusting from the northwest around 20-30 mph. Midday highs top out around 50, but we’re dropping through the 40s by late afternoon with wind chills likely in the 30s before sunset. A good day to dress in layers. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Northwest breezes moderate themselves to around 10 mph, with still some gusts near 20 mph, as skies clear out even more fully. Low temperatures bottom out in the colder upper-20s to low-30s (this could be our first freeze of the season downtown). Confidence: High
A look ahead
Feeling wintry on Tuesday with wind chills probably stuck in the 30s most of the day despite mostly sunny skies. This is due to the combination of temperatures struggling to reach highs in the low to mid-40s along with winds from the northwest around 10-15 mph with some gusts near 20-25 mph. Also worth noting very dry air with dew points only near 20. Tuesday night lows are chilly again, in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High
After a cold start Wednesday morning, afternoon highs only rebound to the upper-40s to low-50s. But with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the west-southwest, it’s not a bad afternoon outside despite the chill. So far Thanksgiving Day is looking pretty nice with at least partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to near 60, with any chance of rain holding off until Thursday night or Friday, unless our next system speeds up quite a bit. Confidence: Medium