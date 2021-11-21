Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Mostly cloudy with shower chances increasing as we progress through the overnight period. Showers will probably develop sometime after midnight but will be generally light. Staying rather mild, with lows ranging from the low to mid-40s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): Showers and clouds will linger through the morning, but things should clear up and lead to sunny skies by the afternoon. Winds will become gusty (10 to 25-plus mph) from the northwest, with temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Clear and quite cold in the evening, with lows in the mid- to upper 20s.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.