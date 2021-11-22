Today (Monday): Rain is over before sunrise, but clouds may linger until late this morning. We should see sunshine emerging in the afternoon. Steady temperatures between 45 and 50 this morning begin to fall during the afternoon, as cold winds blow in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with some gusts up to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear, but this is the coldest night of the season so far. Lows range from 25 to 30, but wind chills dip to near 20 with even some upper teens in our colder areas. Winds are from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll have bright sunshine, but this is the coldest day of the fall to date. After a very cold start, highs only manage the low to mid-40s and they feel several degrees colder with the wind from the northwest, gusting over 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Winds ease some, but it’s another very cold night. Under clear skies, lows range from the near 30 downtown to near 20 in our colder spots. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
After a cold start, sunshine helps temperatures rebound some on Wednesday, climbing to near 50. Still, that’s several degrees below average. Partly cloudy Wednesday night and not quite as cold as previous night, with lows ranging from the upper 20s in our colder areas to the mid-to-upper 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Thanksgiving Day offers the week’s nicest day with mostly sunny skies before some high clouds increase later in the afternoon. Highs are mostly in the mid- to upper 50s, but a few spots could touch 60. A cold front sweeps through at night with some passing showers and lows from 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High
Partly to mostly sunny skies dominate the stretch from Friday to Sunday, but temperatures are rather chilly. Highs each day are in the mid- to upper 40s, while the nights are mostly clear and cold, with lows ranging from the mid-20s in our colder spots to the low 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium