Steering the atmospheric river will be an area of low pressure over the northern Aleutians and a zone of high pressure parked over the Oregon coastline. A strip of moisture will be entrained by the atmospheric squeeze play, since lows spin counterclockwise and highs rotate clockwise. That narrow but intense plume of moisture will originate as much as 2,500 miles away in the tropics south of Hawaii. Meteorologists refer to that sort of atmospheric river as the “Pineapple Express.”