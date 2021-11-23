Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Appreciating super-sunny skies to slightly stymie this chilly windy weather.

Express forecast

  • Today: Sunny, breezy, cold. Highs: 43 to 47.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, breezy. Lows: 23 to 32.
  • Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Forecast in detail

Colder-than-normal weather dominates this week except on Thanksgiving Day, when there’s a quick warm-up. Most days are dry and sunny, but a weak weather system approaching late Sunday could bring some rain and/or snow showers.

Today (Tuesday): Gusty winds offer a very wintry feel despite plentiful sunshine. Highs reach only the mid-40s, with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. That means wind chills could hover in the 30s (or lower) for much of the day. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and still breezy, with lows ranging from the lower 20s in our outer suburbs to around freezing in the city. Winds are from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph with a few higher gusts possible early in the evening. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies, with temperatures edging closer to, but just below, normal levels as highs hit around 50 degrees. Winds are lighter from the northwest, about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few more clouds show up to partially obscure the stars with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s along with light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thanksgiving Thursday offers our warmest day of the week, with mid- to upper 50s for highs under partly sunny skies that could shift to mostly cloudy by late in the day. Cloudy Thursday night as showers develop late. They could linger toward dawn hours and a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain drops in our colder areas. Lows drop to the 30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

Friday could start with a few clouds before clearing skies and colder weather returns. Highs are only in the mid- to upper 40s, with winds making it feel colder. Friday night looks mostly clear and cold with lows in the middle 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The final weekend of November is split between a sunny Saturday and a cloudier Sunday. Highs both days are in the cold 40s, with partly cloudy skies and lows mainly in the upper 20s to 30s Saturday night. A disturbance moving through Sunday should increase clouds, but it may also trigger some late-day to evening showers that mix with or change to snow. Confidence: High Saturday, low Sunday

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): A small chance of some snowflakes late Sunday into Sunday night.