“I met Doug Hill nearly 25 years ago while in college and was in awe that he was the same guy in person that I saw on TV,” wrote Brian van de Graff, an ABC7 meteorologist who worked with Hill, in a message to The Post. “Little did I know that would be the beginning of a mentorship that would help propel me to where I am today. I am forever grateful for his guidance and friendship and thankful for all of those years that I got to work alongside him.”