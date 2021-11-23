Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Any clouds of the day tend to dissipate with sunset. It’s another cold one, under mainly clear skies, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to near 30. Gusty breezes from the northwest wane overnight, toward 5 mph by dawn.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine dominates. There’s a minor relaxation of the cold, which helps temperatures rise to around 50 for highs. Winds are turning to come from the south with time, blowing around five to 10 mph.
Winter closing in: D.C. snagged its first official freeze today — one of the last spots in the local area to do so, given its low elevation near a river surrounded by city. The thermometer briefly hit 32 at Reagan National Airport, the official observation location for the District. Dulles reached 25 and Baltimore made it to 29.
The first freeze is about a week late compared to average. It’s the latest first freeze for Washington since November 2016, which made it there the same morning.
