The weekend is looking mostly dry and continuing on the cold side. Saturday should start off breezy again, though the wind may ease with time, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. Saturday-night lows drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday is more of a question mark with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few rain or snow showers during the day, or perhaps not until Sunday night, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium