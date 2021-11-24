Today (Wednesday): Many spots start off in the 20s this morning to near 30 downtown. So we’re plenty chilly through the morning hours, but the big difference from yesterday is the wind, or the lack thereof. Afternoon highs should get to the upper 40s to near 50 with mostly sunny skies and a light wind, from the northwest this morning and southwest this afternoon. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy, and with a light wind from the south we’re not quite as chilly. Overnight lows settle in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day): Temperatures are on the upswing just in time for the holiday. You’ll still feel the chill during the morning hours with readings mainly in the 30s and 40s. But afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s are rather nice under partly sunny skies. Winds continue to be light and from the south. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Plenty of clouds with some rain showers likely during the evening or overnight. Not impossible our colder areas north and west of the city see a few snowflakes mix in before the precipitation exits before dawn. Look for overnight lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday features mostly sunny skies, a gusty wind and highs only in the mid-40s. Should feel more like the 30s all day with the wind, which should let up a bit Friday night as colder lows dip to the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend is looking mostly dry and continuing on the cold side. Saturday should start off breezy again, though the wind may ease with time, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. Saturday-night lows drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday is more of a question mark with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few rain or snow showers during the day, or perhaps not until Sunday night, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a scale of zero to 10.
1/10 (➟): A few possible rain or snow showers Sunday or Sunday night don’t seem to be too consequential.