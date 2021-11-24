Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies will persist through the night. With winds turning to come from the south, slightly more moisture in the air will help keep temperatures from falling as far as recent nights. It will still be rather cold, though. Lows will range from the upper 20s to mid-30s in most spots.
Thursday (Thanksgiving Day): It will be the warmest day of the week, a present to those traveling to see their families. We’ll have a seasonably cool morning, with temperatures climbing to the mid-40s by 10 o’clock or so. Generally pleasant conditions will be a good bet thereafter, as will partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid- or upper 50s. You may notice increasing clouds later as the next cold front approaches. It will eventually deliver a few showers overnight and a chilly Friday. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
The great shrinking lake: A long but gripping read, AccuWeather’s Adriana Navarro’s story goes in-depth on a local newspaper changing its maps of the Great Salt Lake. The cause? The lake’s footprint has shrunk to half its modern historical size.
