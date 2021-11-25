Today (Thursday): Clouds are likely to dominate much of the morning but, by midday, breaks should become prevalent and a mostly sunny finish is not out of the question. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 50s. Only the lightest of winds from the south allow for a nice walk to work off some of those calories. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds quickly increase after sunset as a strong cold front approaches. It is relatively moisture-starved, so any showers should be light and brief (mainly after midnight). Winds build from the northwest as dawn approaches and skies quickly clear. Lows drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Winds from the northwest are brisk and gusts to near 40 mph. Temperatures barely climb with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s and wind chills in the 30s. At least it is mostly sunny. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Winds remain gusty from the west through much of the night under starry skies. Lows fall to the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Winds lighten up on Saturday but cold air remains in control. Highs only reach the mid-to-upper 40s despite plenty of sun. Venus shines bright in the western evening sky as clouds should not start to sneak back in until very late night. Lows are within a few degrees of 30. Confidence: High
Clouds should be in abundance on Sunday and a few showers are possible. Early in the morning a snowflake could be mixed in but that is doubtful. Highs are likely to hold in the low-to-mid 40s. Sprinkles may linger into the night and again late night a stray snowflake is remotely possible. Lows are mainly upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium
Northwest winds build as another surge of cold air barrels in on Monday and skies clear. Highs are stuck in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): Snow chances never looked good with this one and they still don’t. Best chance for a stray flake is very early Sunday or late that night.