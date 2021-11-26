The first of three in November’s final week bombarded the region Wednesday night and Thursday. The next is set to arrive Saturday, lasting through the night before narrowing and tapering down in intensity on Sunday.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” wrote the National Weather Service regarding the weekend flood threat in northwest Washington.
The third atmospheric river will approach from the northwest on Monday evening, lasting into Wednesday before relaxing.
Autumn is ordinarily a time of year that features considerable atmospheric river activity off the northwestern United States and southwestern Canada, but the 2021 season has proven particularly busy with two or three events every week since October.
Vancouver was isolated by road after nearly ten inches of rain brought flooding on November 15, prompting officials to evacuate nearly 7,000 residents from the town of Merritt, British Columbia. The first residents were just beginning to return home early this week, some finding they had “nothing left.”
This week’s most recent atmospheric river unloaded another one to two inches of rain in western British Columbia Wednesday night and Thursday. More than 7.5 inches drenched Tofino, a town on Vancouver Island.
In parts of northwest Washington, the rain was heavy enough to establish new daily records Thursday. Bellingham, which was flooded on Nov. 15, received another 1.43 inches while Quillayute posted 3.16 inches, both records for November 25.
The next two systems
Atmospheric rivers are narrow strips of deep tropical moisture thousands of miles long. Some in the Pacific can originate as far away as Hawaii, their juiced-up air mass riding a conveyor belt northeastward toward the western United States and western Canada.
The two upcoming atmospheric river events will feature an atmospheric squeeze-play of sorts, with a clockwise-spinning high pressure system to the south and a counterclockwise swirling low up north. Like two gears meshing, that will entrain a ribbon of humid air in between.
The upcoming atmospheric rivers don’t rival that which brought disastrous flooding to western North America two weeks ago, but will still contain an abundance of moisture.
The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes estimates the upcoming rivers will reach a level 2 out of 5 on their ranking scale based on their “Integrated Vapor Transport.” That’s a measure of how much moisture each atmospheric river is trucking. Current estimates call for around 1,650 pounds of water per second to be moving over every meter (3.3 feet) slice of the atmospheric rivers at their peak.
Impacts
Since atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture a mile or so above the ground, the heaviest rain will fall on the western slopes of the Coastal Range and the Cascades, particularly where the air is forced upslope. A bull’s eye of up to 6 inches is possible through the weekend in the mountains of northwest Washington.
At lower elevations in northwest Washington, the Weather Service projects 1 to 2 inches, with up to 4 inches at the north coast over the weekend. Minor to moderate river flooding is anticipated.
Southwest British Columbia is predicted to see 2 to 4 inches from the weekend system, with 6-inch totals possible in the mountains.
Several more inches are likely with the Tuesday event in British Columbia. While the heaviest precipitation may remain in Canada from this event, northern Washington could still see a couple more inches.
Atmospheric rivers are inherently warm systems given their tropical connection, which is why snow levels ordinarily don’t drop much below 9,000 feet or so.
In British Columbia’s Fraser Valley, “Strong warming will accompany this system causing snow levels to rise well above the mountain tops Saturday afternoon,” wrote Environment Canada, the country’s Weather Service “Snowmelt will contribute to run off, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”
Where snow does fall in the highest elevations of British Columbia’s coastal range and the Canadian Rockies, however, a staggering five feet of snowfall is possible through the middle of next week.
Seemingly relentless rains
With the recent barrage of seemingly relentless rains, soils are saturated and can’t necessarily handle much additional water. According to the Climate Prediction Center, soil moistures are running about 3 to 5 inches above average for this time of year, pushing the 99th percentile when compared to historical norms.
Seattle has seen 9.11 inches so far in November, nearly four inches above average. October also came in ahead of normal.
Along the western slopes of the coastal range in Western Washington, a foot and a half of rainfall has fallen in the past month, including in Grays Harbor County, where 18.18 inches was recorded west of Aberdeen. A whopping 25.48 inch total was observed in adjacent Mason County, and 27.10 inches west of Forks in extreme northwest Washington.
A map of the United States over the past month (above) shows just how copious the rains have been. The Pacific Northwest has seen more rainfall than anywhere else in the country, save for the coastal temperate rainforests of Alaska.
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.