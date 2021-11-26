Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Any early shower or two should move out quickly. Northwesterly winds may gust a few times near 40 mph, especially during the afternoon hours, keeping wind chills feeling 10 degrees colder than what the thermometer reads. High temperatures alone may struggle to reach the mid- to upper-40s at their peak in the morning hours. At least sunshine is abundant, eh? Confidence: High
Tonight: It remains windy but gusts decrease with time after a few early evening gusts out of the west-northwest near 30 mph. Skies are fairly clear, so you should be able to see some stars. Low temperatures bottom out by dawn in the mid-20s to near 30 degrees downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Less windy, but still breezy with west-northwesterly gusts — trying to stay under 25 mph — creating a wind chill again in the 30s. High temperatures could be a couple degrees colder than Friday, or in the low to mid-40s. Some clouds may slowly build in the mid- to late-afternoon hours but it’s still a fairly sunny and bright day overall. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies turn mostly cloudy so you may not easily see Venus in the western evening sky. Westerly breezes may fully calm (finally!) We have a slight 25 percent chance of light rain showers (mixing with a few snowflakes or graupel snow grains) by late evening and through the predawn hours.
Low temperatures should bottom out in the low- to mid-30s. Note that any locales receiving some of this spotty precipitation may stay on the warmer end of this range, thus we aren’t currently worried about slick spots. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: A few conversational (non-accumulating) rain/snow showers remain possible but we should see some partial clearing of the sky at times. Light west-southwest breezes may help boost high temperatures closer to average for this time of year, around 50 degrees to the mid-50s. Stay tuned for high temperature tweaks as we get closer. There’s a bit of doubt this warm push of air can effectively transport itself to our region. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: As our next shot of cold air moves through, clouds may build, and sprinkles/flurries may become possible in a few locations. West-northwesterly breezes may get a bit gustier. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Noticeable breezes and fairly sunny conditions Monday and Tuesday accompany high temperatures trying to get into the mid-40s to low-50s. We still can’t quite get back to average temperatures for this time of year, and it will feel perhaps several degrees colder with a few west and northwest gusts. We’ll watch just how strong the winds may get and whether a few more clouds enter the picture. The exact timing of a reinforcing shot of cold air on Monday — (early?) — is still a question mark, too. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10: Since it’s the first thing to watch this season, we’re trying not to quit the idea of seeing a snowflake or two early or late Sunday. Best chances north and west of town.