Through tonight: Skies will be mainly clear through the night. It will be cold and brisk. Winds will weaken a little overnight, but we’ll still see gusts to 30 or 35 mph throughout. Lows will be mainly in the mid-20s to near 30. The strong wind helps keep wind chills about 10 degrees below the actual temperature.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly sunny conditions in the morning may give way to increased clouds with time. We’ll still be in the 30s by mid- to late morning in most spots. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid-40s. Winds will decrease more noticeably with time, but you’ll still feel the occasional extra bite.
Sunday: We will wake up to lows mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s, as cloudier conditions of the overnight tend to break. It will be partly to mostly sunny through the day as highs range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Winds will be lighter than they’ve been and blowing from the west.
Friday morning squalls: This morning’s cold front passage offered a few quick showers, some of which were mixed with graupel. It’s that time of year.
