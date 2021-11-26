2021 was a good year for shooting weather photos in the Washington region, and the “Seasons of Washington” 2022 calendar includes snow scenes, cherry blossoms, lightning and a kayaker shooting Great Falls with fall foliage. And the calendar has a striking cover shot photographed during a severe thunderstorm on June 14, 2021.

Initially, I planned to include a cicada photo for May because cicadas were a big news event this past spring. But I decided against the idea because I polled my family and friends, and no one wanted to stare at a cicada photo for an entire month. In addition, some of my friends were quite vocal about not including cicadas in the calendar. So, because I like cicadas, I created a second calendar of only cicada photos.

But the Seasons of Washington calendar contains no bug photos, only landscape scenes shot during all four seasons. And the January through November pages feature photos from 2021, which appeared in Capital Weather Gang articles. And for December, I chose a snow photo from my archives because I created the calendar in November.

The calendar also contains the dates of historic storms and important local weather events. All of the calendar pages are displayed at the bottom of this post.

Here is the link to place an order for a “Seasons of Washington” 2022 calendar. I’m using print-on-demand through Lulu, the same process I’ve employed the past three years. Calendar production has been taking about five business days, and shipping can take up to two weeks. The price is $12.99.

Here are a few notes about the calendar photos:

Overall, it is a lot of effort to shoot calendar photos throughout the year and later produce a calendar. But it’s a labor of love, and it’s a tradition. I created my first weather calendar in 2004.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Back Cover