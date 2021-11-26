Initially, I planned to include a cicada photo for May because cicadas were a big news event this past spring. But I decided against the idea because I polled my family and friends, and no one wanted to stare at a cicada photo for an entire month. In addition, some of my friends were quite vocal about not including cicadas in the calendar. So, because I like cicadas, I created a second calendar of only cicada photos.
But the Seasons of Washington calendar contains no bug photos, only landscape scenes shot during all four seasons. And the January through November pages feature photos from 2021, which appeared in Capital Weather Gang articles. And for December, I chose a snow photo from my archives because I created the calendar in November.
The calendar also contains the dates of historic storms and important local weather events. All of the calendar pages are displayed at the bottom of this post.
Here is the link to place an order for a “Seasons of Washington” 2022 calendar. I’m using print-on-demand through Lulu, the same process I’ve employed the past three years. Calendar production has been taking about five business days, and shipping can take up to two weeks. The price is $12.99.
Here are a few notes about the calendar photos:
- During the winter of 2020-21, only 5.4 inches of snow fell in D.C., but it was enough to provide a snowy setting for a photo at the Tidal Basin on Jan. 31 which appears in the calendar.
- Cherry blossoms peaked at the Tidal Basin on March 28, and the peak bloom lasted into the first few days of April. The cherry blossom photo in the calendar was taken on March 30 for the April page to make room for a sunrise shot for the March page.
- The May calendar photo shows a spring scene at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens. It’s a replacement photo for the cicada shot I removed due to popular demand.
- The lightning photo displayed on the June page was shot from the Jefferson Memorial during a severe thunderstorm on June 14. The photo on the calendar’s cover was also shot during the same storm.
- Every year, I try to include a photo of the Marine Corps War Memorial. For the 2022 calendar, the memorial appears with Fourth of July fireworks.
- For the fourth time, the calendar includes a photo of a kayaker shooting Great Falls with fall foliage.
- For the first time, the calendar includes a photo of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial with fall foliage.
- December’s calendar shot is from Dec. 9, 2017. I always go back into my archives for December’s photo because I make the calendar in November, and I like to show snow on a Christmas tree on the December page.
Overall, it is a lot of effort to shoot calendar photos throughout the year and later produce a calendar. But it’s a labor of love, and it’s a tradition. I created my first weather calendar in 2004.