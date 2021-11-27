Today (Saturday): It’s a crisp start as winds remain gusty from the northwest. Lots of sunshine early gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Fortunately, winds tend to drop off with time. Highs in the mid-40s still feel more like 30s most of the day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions may rule. Some light precipitation may move in between midnight and sunrise, and this could fall as some snow. Probably light enough that anything more than a dusting is unlikely. Clouds tend to break again heading into sunrise. Lows are in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): This one has trended nicer in closing. A snow or rain shower is still possible near sunrise, but ending pretty quick if so. A little disturbance passing to our north helps pull some milder air in under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies and closing in on new moon allow for some star peeping. Chilly, but seasonably so. Lows are in a near 30 to mid-30s range. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Fairly tranquil to start the workweek on Monday. A storm developing offshore to the northeast may kick up winds again for a while, but partly to mostly sunny conditions rule. Highs in the mid-40s feel chillier than that with the gusts. Confidence: Medium
Tuesday seems prepared to offer us a lot of sun as well. We’ll certainly take what we can get this time of year. Temperatures should rise a bit as well. Also a treat. Highs are near 50. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (➔): Some light precipitation, mainly in the predawn Sunday, could deliver “conversational” snowflakes before warmer air arrives during the day.