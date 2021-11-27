Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will build throughout the night. Light rain or snow showers may develop for a period of time in the predawn hours, but no accumulation is expected. Low temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark, ranging from 32 to 36 degrees.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain or snow showers may linger for a time in the morning, but skies will quickly brighten as the day progresses. Temperatures will return to more normal values, with highs in the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear and chilly Sunday night with lows around 32 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Storm Arwen packs a punch: Storm Arwen developed over the North Sea late Thursday and lashed Britain with hurricane-force winds, massive waves and some early-season snow. The storm’s intensity resulted in a rare red warning for wind being issued by the Met Office for eastern Scotland and northeast England and unfortunately resulted in at least three deaths so far. In those areas, several hurricane-force wind gusts were recorded, and wave heights in the North Sea reached levels not seen in nearly a century.
The unusual position and track of the storm dragged in a lot of cold air from Scandinavia, where they are currently experiencing some record-cold temperatures. That air was cold enough to change precipitation to snow for lots of locations in England on Saturday morning, giving many people a nice early taste of winter.
