Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: The relative gem of the weekend with highs in the 50s, ample sunshine and light winds.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezier. Lows: Near-30 to mid-30s.
  • Tomorrow: Windy. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

Sunshine takes over and temperatures rise into the more comfortable 50s this afternoon, near or even a bit above average for this time of year. Our stretch of weather ahead is pretty dry except for a few errant snowflakes or raindrops possible, which probably won’t add up to anything measurable. We’re back to cold and windy tomorrow, but with a milder trend taking hold midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Temperatures remain on the chilly side this morning, rising through the 30s into the 40s. But with bright skies for almost the entire day, combined with a light but mild breeze from the southwest during the afternoon, we should see highs reach the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Still fairly comfortable as temperatures fall back into the 40s early this evening under partly cloudy skies. Later in the evening and overnight, a reinforcing shot of cold air rides in on moderate breezes from the northwest, gusting near 25 mph at times. Overnight lows dip to near-30 to the mid-30s with wind chills bottoming out in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into midweek:

Tomorrow (Monday): Back to windy and cold as a storm cranks up offshore. With high temperatures struggling to the low to mid-40s and winds gusting from the northwest near 30 mph, wind chills are probably stuck in the 30s despite partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Northwest winds gradually calm with increasing clouds. Late night into the early-morning hours, a few snow flurries could fly. Can’t rule out a brief dusting on raised surfaces but it’s unlikely to amount to anything notable. Lows should bottom out in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Breezes should stay on the lighter side Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures approach near-average levels for this time of year with both days topping out near-50 to the mid-50s. A couple of early-morning snowflakes or rain sprinkles are possible Tuesday, with more sprinkles or a rain shower possible again late Wednesday. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): A few possible flurries late Monday night constitute the only chance of snow in the foreseeable forecast horizon. We’ll monitor things as we get into December.