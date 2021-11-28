Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Temperatures remain on the chilly side this morning, rising through the 30s into the 40s. But with bright skies for almost the entire day, combined with a light but mild breeze from the southwest during the afternoon, we should see highs reach the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Still fairly comfortable as temperatures fall back into the 40s early this evening under partly cloudy skies. Later in the evening and overnight, a reinforcing shot of cold air rides in on moderate breezes from the northwest, gusting near 25 mph at times. Overnight lows dip to near-30 to the mid-30s with wind chills bottoming out in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Back to windy and cold as a storm cranks up offshore. With high temperatures struggling to the low to mid-40s and winds gusting from the northwest near 30 mph, wind chills are probably stuck in the 30s despite partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Northwest winds gradually calm with increasing clouds. Late night into the early-morning hours, a few snow flurries could fly. Can’t rule out a brief dusting on raised surfaces but it’s unlikely to amount to anything notable. Lows should bottom out in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
Breezes should stay on the lighter side Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures approach near-average levels for this time of year with both days topping out near-50 to the mid-50s. A couple of early-morning snowflakes or rain sprinkles are possible Tuesday, with more sprinkles or a rain shower possible again late Wednesday. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
0/10 (↓): A few possible flurries late Monday night constitute the only chance of snow in the foreseeable forecast horizon. We’ll monitor things as we get into December.