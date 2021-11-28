Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will be on the increase this evening and overnight ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will increase and temperatures will fall off once the front passes through, which should be sometime after 3 a.m. Low temperatures will range from 32 to 36 degrees, with gusty northwest winds at 10-to-20 mph and more.
Tomorrow (Monday): Skies will clear early and mostly sunny skies should develop, but it will be a chilly day. Gusty northwest winds at 10-to-20 mph and up will keep a chill in the air, as high temperatures will top out in the mid-40s. Clouds increase tomorrow night, and temperatures will be seasonably cool with lows right around 32 degrees and diminishing winds.
