Today (Monday): Cold air pours into the region behind the front that swept through the area Sunday night. Highs are only in the mid-40s and feel 5 to 10 degrees colder factoring in winds from the northwest, sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with some gusts over 25 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds increase as a weak disturbance slips by to our north. Yes, after midnight, a few snow flurries are possible, mainly northwest and north of the Beltway. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs are near 50, but feel like the 40s with winds gusting between 10 and 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and seasonably chilly, with lows ranging from the upper 20s in our colder areas to the low-to-mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
December starts off with seasonably cool conditions Wednesday. With variable cloud cover, highs should approach 50; our average high on Dec. 1 is 53. A few showers aren’t out of the question during the day or at night as a warm front lifts through the area but they probably won’t amount to a lot. Lows Wednesday night are near 40. Confidence: Medium
Thursday and Friday are the week’s mildest days, offering legitimate chances to hit 60. Sky cover will be variable, with the amount of sun controlling how high temperatures rise. Nighttime lows are also quite mild, with lows Thursday night and Friday night mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
It’s probably mild for one more day Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. We should start to cool off Saturday night into Sunday, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s along with the chance of a few showers. Confidence: Low-Medium