Through Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy on average, but perhaps trending mostly cloudy in the predawn hours. Some light snow showers or flurries are possible for a time around sunrise. The best chances of this are in northern Maryland and north, but don’t be surprised to see some around here. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A few snow showers may linger into morning. Otherwise, clouds are numerous into the midday but likely to break with time. It could be mostly sunny by later afternoon, so maybe catch a few rays before sunset. Highs are in the mid-40s to near 50. Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph.
