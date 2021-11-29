“Ice and wet snow events are similar,” he said. “The amount of snow accumulation matters to us much less than the wetness or stickiness of that snow. If the temperature is 20 degrees and we’re going to get a foot of snow, there’ll be some trouble, mainly from vehicles hitting poles, but it usually doesn’t cause large numbers of outages. But if we’re getting just 3 inches of snow and the wet bulb temperature is just about freezing, 32, then it’s going to be a sticky snow, and it’s like an ice event … you reach that threshold where you go from no power outages to a lot of them.”