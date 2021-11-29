The storm is over now and a brief warm-up is on the way for the U.K., but a reinforcing shot of chilly air is expected as a new low pressure system materializes north of the English Channel on Wednesday.
Leading up to Arwen’s arrival, the Met Office, Britain’s weather service, issued a rare red warning, noting that “flying debris [will result] in danger to life” and anticipating “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.”
According to the Daily Mail, it was only the 11th time a red warning had been issued since a three-tiered alert scale was adopted in 2011. Storm Dennis in February 2020 prompted a red warning for rainfall in South Wales, where “there was major and widespread flooding.”
On Monday, residents of the United Kingdom were cleaning up following the passage of Arwen, with three people killed by falling trees according to the BBC. Low pressure associated with Arwen intensified on Friday east of Newcastle, England, with a jet of frigid air and strong winds screaming south and spiraling into the low’s counterclockwise circulation.
That brought winds gusting to 98 mph in Brizlee Wood, in Northumberland, England; 87 mph in Orlock Head, Down, in Northern Ireland; and 78 mph in Inverbervie, Kincardineshire, in Scotland.
“Please help us to keep Scotland’s Railway safe during #StormArwen,” tweeted Network Rail Scotland, which received numerous reports of debris railroad tracks. “If you live near the railway, please make sure any trampolines, gazebos or other garden furniture are tied down. If they blow on to the tracks, they can pose a major hazard to trains, staff and passengers.”
Even after the red warning expired, amber warnings for gusts to 75 mph remained in effect for northeastern England and Scotland until Saturday morning.
“Many roads remain closed so please only travel if absolutely necessary,” wrote the Met Office.
Temperatures fell to about 9 to 14 degrees below average in the wake of the system, with temperatures Saturday and Sunday nights in the 20s to lower 30s in most spots. The Met Office had warned of up to 4 to 6 inches of snow in higher terrain, but some places appear to have overachieved.
Dozens stranded at pub
Sixty-one people were stranded for more than 72 hours at the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire, England, Britain’s highest pub. They had been watching a show by an Oasis tribute band called Noasis when snow, strong winds and downed power lines prevented them from leaving.
The pub’s staff endeavored to keep the band and its snowed-in fans warm, well-fed and entertained, according on its Facebook page updates.
“[W]e will be having a ‘Best Dressed Snowman competition.'” staffers wrote early Monday. “Lots of hot chocolate and mulled wine will be dispensed, before we then go onto a Sledging [sledding] competition. Our Chefs have been incredible, and we hope they may bake a few cakes and the like today to sustain the outdoor activities. Some people will Not want to go home.”
Crews had finally cleared the blockages as of Monday afternoon. “We have given a fond farewell to our previously stranded guests,” the pub’s Facebook page declared.
📣📣Noasis have left the building! Thanks to everyone for your messages of support, thanks to everyone for the...Posted by Noasis on Monday, November 29, 2021
Enormous temperature contrasts
Much of western and central Europe will run up to a dozen degrees below average as cold air slips southeast behind Arwen’s remnants, though a marked warm-up will come by Wednesday. Temperatures dropped to as low as minus-35 degrees in Sweden, the lowest reading nationwide since at least 1980.
The cold did not penetrate into Eastern Europe, western Asia and the Mediterranean, however. Remarkably warm conditions swelled over Greece, Turkey and the Balkans, where temperatures exceeded 85 degrees.
Additional storminess is expected in the U.K. toward midweek, with offshore waves climbing to 20 to 30 feet. An average of 150 people perish in U.K. waters every year, more than half of whom never planned on entering the water. Slips and falls into rough surf frequently prove deadly. The Met Office had also cautioned about “large waves, and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes” leading up to Arwen.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.