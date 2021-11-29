Cohen explained that the high favors a dip in the jet stream, to its east between Alaska and Hawaii, which will keep much of the United States under a high-pressure zone and mild southwesterly flow. He also noted that persistent downsloping, or air subsiding in the lee of a mountain range (in this case the Rockies), will be a factor. Air that sinks is compressed and warmed by increased atmospheric pressure near sea level, resulting in greater temperatures.