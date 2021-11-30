Meteorologists and atmospheric scientists turn to ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy, as a metric of how active a season is. ACE is a product of storm intensity and duration, and attempts to quantify how much energy a system extracts from the ocean and expends on its winds. An average season racks up about 123 ACE units; this season scored an ACE of 145, about 18 percent above average. While hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, much of the ACE piled up in August and September; only one storm developed in the past two months.