Today (Tuesday): Keep your eyes out for a few flurries or a snow shower early this morning through around 10 a.m., especially north and west of D.C. Temperatures slowly rise through the chilly 30s this morning under cloudy skies. Partly sunny afternoon skies should help highs to the upper 40s to near 50. Winds are mercifully lighter today at 5 to 10 mph from the south and southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear evening skies could turn partly cloudy again overnight. Lows range through the 30s with light winds from the west. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mixed sky conditions with both partly sunny and mostly cloudy intervals as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds from the south and west at about 5 mph. A rain shower is possible by evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light showers in the evening hours. Lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday starts on the cloudier side, but we should see partly to mostly sunny conditions by afternoon as temperatures surge to the lower to middle 60s. This is our warmest weather in about two weeks, so it’s a great time to step outside when you can. Just a few clouds around Thursday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: High
Friday features mostly sunny skies with still relatively warmer conditions as highs range in the mid-50s to about 60. Partly cloudy Friday night with lows from the 30s to the low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend brings another cold front with a bit of variability. Most of Saturday should be partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Increasing clouds toward evening could trigger a few light showers. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 30s to low 40s again. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny, but colder and breezier with highs only ranging through the 40s. Confidence: Medium