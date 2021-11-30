Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s a tranquil if cool evening. Skies stay mostly clear through the night. Lows are in a 30 to 35 degree range most spots. Winds are light.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): A mostly sunny start to the day turns cloudier with time. Showers become possible by evening, but especially after dark. They should be rather light where they occur. Before any rain, temperatures range from near 50 to the mid-50s for highs.
Carolina Flames: A fire began this weekend at Pilot Mountain in North Carolina. Although it’s uncommon to see large fires in the area, this one grew to at least 1,000 acres before its largely been tamped down. Unusually dry and low level drought conditions in the region likely helped fuel the flames.
