There is plenty of data to follow in the weeks ahead that could offer twists and turns in the December outlook. Changes in tropical influences from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean could bring about changes in the forecast and more volatile weather, especially toward the second half of the month. Variations in the jet stream pattern in the Arctic may also influence how much cold air transport is available at times. However, for now, we favor the warmer days to outweigh the colder ones with more dry days than not.