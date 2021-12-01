Today (Wednesday): A crisp but not overly chilly start, as temperatures rise from the 30s into the 40s during the morning hours under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs head for the low to mid-50s as skies turn partly cloudy with light winds. Skies cloud over late in the day and a few light showers or sprinkles could move in after 5 p.m. or so. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light showers passing through at times during the evening hours. Rain chances diminish overnight (after 1 a.m. or so) as skies see partial clearing. Low temperatures don’t drop too low, settling in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Looking good! Partly sunny skies and a moderate breeze from the southwest (increasing to 10-15 mph during the afternoon) combine for a mild day with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Winds remain a bit breezy from the southwest and west. Otherwise temperatures continue above average with lows in the 40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday trends a touch cooler as a light to moderate breeze blows in from the northwest. Overall it’s another nice one, though, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to near 60. Mostly clear and cool Friday night with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
As of now the first weekend of December looks partly sunny and dry, other than a chance of rain showers Sunday night. Saturday starts things off still on the mild side with highs in the 50s, followed by Saturday night lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday should be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium