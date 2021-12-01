Each category would be tied to specific actions that can help alleviate the effects of the extreme heat. For instance, a category 3 designation could trigger the opening of municipal swimming pools and air-conditioned shelters, and even door-to-door checks on the elderly and other vulnerable members of the community. Local utilities could be prevented from cutting off air conditioning or power for nonpayment during intense heat events. Other protections could include altering the schedules of outdoor workers.