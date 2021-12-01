But fall jackets and fleeces were a must. Twenty of the month’s 30 days were cooler than normal. The chill was particularly impressive in some of our cooler suburbs. Damascus, Md., 28 miles north of the District, had 18 mornings with freezing low temperatures (compared with the average of 11), according to Robert Leffler, a retired National Weather Service climatologist.
The persistent chill, especially at night, helped bring out beautiful fall colors after they were delayed by the mild October.
November is the only month that has been consistently cooler than average in recent years. There’s no great explanation for it. That said, although this November was indeed colder than the recent (1991-2020) 30-year normal, it actually falls in the middle of the pack examining Washington’s entire period of record dating to 1871. In those 150 years, it actually ranks as the 67th warmest (tied with three other years). And most of our recent “cool” Novembers have been rather average relative to the full period of record.
No records were set in the region during the month, but here’s a summary of the extremes, which shows the rather wide range in temperatures — on several occasions, we had very cold, frosty mornings but mild, sunny afternoons:
The pattern
The combination of high-pressure zones in the western United States and northern Canada helped frequently steer a dip in the jet stream toward the eastern United States, keeping it chilly. The Mid-Atlantic still experienced considerable temperature variability, but the chillier periods were more dominant. As we look toward December, we expect this to reverse, with milder periods becoming prevalent.
Year to date
The January-November period can be summed up as being cooler and drier than last year but still warmer and wetter than normal. Here are the comparison points against the most extreme years and recent averages:
How was our outlook for the month?
On Nov. 1, we wrote: “Expect near-normal temperatures this November in D.C., which means our first real chill.” That idea was fairly accurate, but it was slightly chillier than we expected. The low end of our predicted temperature range for the month was about one degree too warm (49 vs. 47.9 degrees). Our precipitation forecast called for only slightly drier-than-normal conditions instead of the nearly two-inch rainfall deficit. Overall, we’d give our November outlook a grade of C+.
