Through Tonight: Most of the rain should fall in a six-hour period starting this evening. It’ll be hit-or-miss but may become steadier before it winds down near and after midnight. Total precipitation will be on the level of nothing to perhaps a tenth of an inch. Given moisture levels rising, and the clouds that are around, lows will be milder than recently, or mainly in a 40 to 45 zone. Winds will be from the south at about 10 mph, with some occasionally higher gusts.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll have mixed sun and clouds through the morning, with perhaps some additional clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be from the southwest at about 10 to 15 mph, with gusts nearer 30 mph.
Snow problem: A new study in the journal Nature suggests that western U.S. mountains may enter multiyear snowless periods as soon as 2040. By 2050, the authors find that it’s possible some mountain spots could go 10 years in a row with little or no snow.
