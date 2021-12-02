Today (Thursday): Clouds are a bit back-and-forth today, and we can’t rule out a brief shower, but there are plenty of sunny intervals. Highs climb to the low to mid-60s. Breezes from the southwest are strong at times (gusting over 25 mph) but unlikely to produce much chill with this warmth. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy, and breezes from the west are moderate through the night. Lows slip to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Expect a sunny start, but a streak of clouds is likely to zip through in the afternoon. Northwest breezes are only occasionally gusty. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s are still fairly comfortable for this time of year. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Winds calm, allowing temperatures to drop off quickly under partly cloudy skies. Lows are mainly mid- to upper 30s (near 40 downtown). Confidence: High
A look ahead
Plenty of sun on Saturday allows a nice warm-up after a chilly start. Highs top out in the mid- to upper 50s. Another clear, calm night results in lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High
Southerly breezes pick up on Sunday, but that low sun angle makes it hard to scour out the cold morning air. Highs should still manage to reach the lower 50s in most areas. Those breezes pick up overnight, and with increasing clouds, lows hold in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A cold front approaches on Monday. Ahead of it, highs should still climb to the mid- to upper 50s before showers knock readings down. Strong, gusty winds are likely to push in during the day. Confidence: Medium