Through tonight: Any clouds left from the day quickly dissipate this evening. Winds are a bit gusty out of the northwest early, but tending to taper with time. Lows are in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Gusts are as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates. The best chance at seeing a few clouds is probably mid- to late afternoon. It’s a bit cooler behind today’s weak front. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s, with some upper 50s possible. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
Snowflakes in paradise: Snow has been hard to come by in much of the Lower 48 so far this cool season. Perhaps head to Hawaii! There is a winter storm watch there for the volcano summits of the Big Island. About four inches of snow and gusts higher than 100 mph are expected.
