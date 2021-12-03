Winds could gust near 40 mph on Monday as a cold front approaches for the afternoon. Ahead of it, the wind source is from a warm, southwesterly direction, helping to boost temperatures at least toward the mid-60s and maybe higher. Showers (or even a storm) are possible, especially as the front gets closer late day. We’ll have to watch the exact timing of the cold front, since warmth levels and precipitation details hinge upon it. Confidence: Medium