Today (Friday): Breezy, partly sunny, and still mild for this time of year. High temperatures mainly top out in the mid-50s, but a couple of spots south of town could be near 60 degrees. Clouds move through at times, especially mid- to late-afternoon. West-northwest breezes, around 10 mph, could gust near 25 mph a few times. Confidence: High
Tonight: Breezes calm quickly after sunset. Skies stay partly cloudy. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine tries to dominate and breezes may stay calmer, below 10 mph, out of the northwest. A couple of gusts near 20 mph can’t be ruled out, though. High temperatures may add a few degrees onto Friday’s levels, aiming for the 55-62 degree range. Local temperatures may end up warmest in the sunniest spots. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Fairly clear and calmer conditions, with only light northwesterly breezes early in the evening. Low temperatures may range from upper 20s in the coldest spots to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: East and southeast breezes may build some clouds into the region by afternoon hours, but that’s still up in the air a bit. Clouds could hold down our high temperatures as cool as near-50. Stay tuned. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but we don’t discourage continuing with outdoor plans as it stands now. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Cloud levels continue to increase, with showers possible. Southerly breezes pick up a bit during the late night hours. Temperatures are steady, if not slowly rising through the mid-40s to the low-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Winds could gust near 40 mph on Monday as a cold front approaches for the afternoon. Ahead of it, the wind source is from a warm, southwesterly direction, helping to boost temperatures at least toward the mid-60s and maybe higher. Showers (or even a storm) are possible, especially as the front gets closer late day. We’ll have to watch the exact timing of the cold front, since warmth levels and precipitation details hinge upon it. Confidence: Medium
Colder, below-average temperatures return Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to get into the low to mid-40s. Skies should return to partly or even mostly sunny conditions behind the cold front. Breezes should also be lighter. A late day shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s too early to pin this down confidently. We could even see some snowflakes mix in with rain showers later Tuesday night if colder air continues to move in. Confidence: Low-Medium