But we’re far from the only outlet that issues seasonal snow predictions. Since issuing our winter outlook, we’ve rounded up the snow predictions from more than 30 other forecasters.
The sad news, if you like snow, is that there’s a near consensus for below average amounts.
The reason pretty much everyone is on the same page stems from the La Niña conditions prevailing in the tropical Pacific Ocean. During La Niñas, the storm track across the Lower 48 states tends to pass north and west of the Mid-Atlantic, drawing mild air into the region. So most storms tend to produce more rain than snow.
But not every La Niña is the same. In fact, the winter of 1995-96 featured La Niña conditions and one of Washington’s snowiest seasons on record. Of course, that was an outlier but it shows there’s a possibility that the conventional wisdom could turn out wrong.
Below, find a summary of various snowfall predictions from forecasters in private industry, the media as well as Capital Weather Gang contributors. We also summarize the predictions made by Capital Weather Gang readers who participated in our winter snowfall prediction contest. All of these predictions are for total amounts at Reagan National Airport.
Snow forecasts from private sector meteorologists
- Joe Bastardi, WeatherBell: Near average snowfall
- Todd Crawford, Atmospheric G2 (formerly WSI): 9.5 inches
- Judah Cohen, Atmospheric Environmental Research: 11.6 inches
- Paul Dorian, CTFV (formerly Perspecta Weather): 15 inches
- Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather: 8.7 inches
- Matt Rogers, Commodity Weather Group: 8.5 inches
Snow forecasts from TV station weather teams
Snow forecasts from Capital Weather Gang contributors
Among Capital Weather Gang contributors, snowfall forecasts ranged from 4 to 22 inches, with an average of 9.7 inches.
Snow forecasts from Capital Weather Gang readers
Nearly 900 Capital Weather Gang readers entered our competition to predict how much snow will fall. Predictions ranged from 0.2 to 70 inches, with an average of 12.2 inches and median of 9.8 inches. Reader ideas closely tracked the forecasts of professionals. But maybe they were led astray. Only time will tell.