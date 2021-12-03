Through tonight: We should see the clouds dissipate near and after dark, leaving us partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows make the mid-30s to near 40. Winds are light and variable.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures rise ahead of another cold front. Highs are in the mid-50s to near 60. Winds are light out of the north and turning to the northwest with time.
Sunday: Coming off lows in the 30s, plan on cooler conditions winning out again. Sunshine should dominate the day. Clouds may increase late. Even with lots of sun, highs are near 50. Winds are light and turning to come from the southeast.
