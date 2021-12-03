Total solar eclipses occur when the moon fully blocks sunlight from reaching a narrow sliver of Earth. While the sun is 400 times wider than the moon, the moon is 400 times closer. That near perfect match allows for the moon to occult the sun for seconds on the minute. The longest that totality can theoretically last during a total solar eclipse is 7 minutes 32 seconds. Saturday’s will bring only up to 1 minute 54 seconds of totality.