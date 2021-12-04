Today (Saturday): Much more sun than yesterday. In fact, clouds should tend to be few overall, though they may increase for a while in the afternoon. This helps temperatures reach the mid- and upper 50s for highs in most spots. Winds are out of the north around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are mainly clear once a weak cold front passes the area during the late day. Most spots fall to and below freezing, with the city staying closer to the mid-30s. Winds are a bit gusty in the evening before weakening overnight. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Plan on a mix of clouds and sun, but probably leaning sunny. Temperatures are back near the 50 zone for highs, which means 40s for most of the day. Winds are turning to come from the southeast around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds are on the increase through the night. There could be a random sprinkle or flurry near and after midnight. Lows are in the near 40 to low 40s zone. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
We’ve got a surge of warmth for Monday ahead of the next cold front. Skies are cloudier than not, but some morning sunshine seems like a good bet. Showers and maybe even a storm are around later in the day. It shouldn’t amount to a whole lot, and we’ve been dry lately anyway. Highs head for the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium
Back to reality on Tuesday behind the stronger cold front. Coming off lows near and below freezing, high temperatures are only able to try for the low and mid-40s. despite plentiful sunshine. For now, it doesn’t look too windy, at least. Confidence: Medium