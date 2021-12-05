Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Temperatures rise through the 30s into the 40s this morning, with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies are fairly bright, but occasional clouds combined with the near-average temperatures should remind you it’s December. A light breeze from the southeast may add a slight wind chill just a couple of degrees below the air temperature. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible by late evening and overnight. The clouds and a light wind from the south keep temperatures hovering in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): Temperatures surge to highs in the 60s to near 70 on a steady wind from the south, perhaps gusting near 35 mph during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Mostly cloudy skies may have a few peeks of sunshine, but could also produce an occasional shower or a thundershower with the potential for a damaging wind gust. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Showers remain possible until around midnight, still with the potential for a few damaging wind gusts behind the cold front, as they shift direction to blow from the northwest. Skies clear out overnight and dry air moves in (dew points drop into the 20s and teens). Lows bottom out in the low to mid-30s with wind chills dipping into the 20s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Colder with brighter skies Tuesday, we’ll call it partly sunny, but there may be enough clouds to punctuate the chilliness. High temperatures may only reach the low to mid-40s. Winds are lighter than Monday, but could still be gusting near 25 mph during the morning, keeping wind chills in the 30s much of the day. Tuesday night lows dip down into the 30s with a chance of rain or snow showers developing overnight. Confidence: Low-Medium
A mix of rain and snow looks likely on Wednesday, but it’s uncertain how heavy. Temperatures rising to the mid-30s should be warm enough to limit accumulation, but a coating is possible if heavier bursts of precipitation develop and bring temperatures down toward the freezing mark. Still time for this forecast to trend colder/snowier, warmer/rainier, or drier. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (↑): Rain may mix with snow late Tuesday night and/or Wednesday. Temperatures are borderline for much in the way of accumulation, but bear watching.