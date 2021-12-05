Colder with brighter skies Tuesday, we’ll call it partly sunny, but there may be enough clouds to punctuate the chilliness. High temperatures may only reach the low to mid-40s. Winds are lighter than Monday, but could still be gusting near 25 mph during the morning, keeping wind chills in the 30s much of the day. Tuesday night lows dip down into the 30s with a chance of rain or snow showers developing overnight. Confidence: Low-Medium