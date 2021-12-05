Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy overnight, with just a slight chance at a few showers after midnight. Otherwise, temperatures will be rather mild with lows in the low 40s and a light southeast wind picking up some velocity as we head toward the predawn hours.
Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds should break early to leave us with partly sunny skies. Very warm, with highs topping out in the upper 60s. It will also be quite windy, with sustained winds from the southwest at 10-to-20 mph and gusts of 35+ mph. Gusty showers early tomorrow evening when the front passes through, and then temperatures will drop quite a bit tomorrow night with lows around the freezing mark and gusty winds from the northwest.
