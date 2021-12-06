Watching a total solar eclipse never gets old. Our bright sun, momentarily obscured by our moon, fades to a dark circle. But meanwhile, the sun’s corona — the outermost part of its atmosphere which is usually hidden — emerges as a glowing circle of light around the jet black void.

For about two minutes on Saturday, a select few witnessed the astronomical dance from Antarctica. Sky watchers captured the event in photos and videos for those of us who could not travel to the end of the world.

Before Saturday, the last total solar eclipse to occur in Antarctica was Nov. 23, 2003. The next one will not occur until 2039.

The video above, taken by Patrick Poitevin on an iPhone 6, shows the eclipse from start to finish from an aircraft leaving from Puntas Arenas, Chile.

Others captured the event from research stations on the ground and in space.

The Deep Space Climate Observatory, or DSCOVR, spacecraft captured the Moon’s shadow over Antarctica about a million miles from Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station, orbiting about 250 miles above Earth, also captured photos from the Cupola.

The last total solar eclipse in the United States amazed sky watchers from Oregon to South Carolina in 2017. The next total solar eclipse in the United States will take a path from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024.