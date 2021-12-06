Before Saturday, the last total solar eclipse to occur in Antarctica was Nov. 23, 2003. The next one will not occur until 2039.
The video above, taken by Patrick Poitevin on an iPhone 6, shows the eclipse from start to finish from an aircraft leaving from Puntas Arenas, Chile.
Others captured the event from research stations on the ground and in space.
The Deep Space Climate Observatory, or DSCOVR, spacecraft captured the Moon’s shadow over Antarctica about a million miles from Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station, orbiting about 250 miles above Earth, also captured photos from the Cupola.
The last total solar eclipse in the United States amazed sky watchers from Oregon to South Carolina in 2017. The next total solar eclipse in the United States will take a path from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024.