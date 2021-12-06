With the weekend, back comes the warmth. Saturday should be partly sunny, breezy and very mild, with highs well into the 60s. Saturday night into Sunday, a cold front sweeps through with showers likely. It is still to be determined whether the front pushes through by early Sunday or takes until later in the day. If it passes early, temperatures on Sunday would probably hold steady in the 50s. But if it’s delayed, we could see 60s again before cooler air arrives later in the day or at night. Confidence: Low-Medium