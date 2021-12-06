Today (Monday): Winds from the south ahead of a cold front help temperatures launch toward the 60s. We do see clouds build during the afternoon and showers are possible, especially by around 4 or 5 p.m. The southerly winds are mostly around 10 to 15 mph, but some gusts could top 30 mph, especially as showers move in late. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Gusty showers are probable in the early evening, accompanying the strong cold front coming through. Temperatures tumble in its wake, quickly dropping from near 60 into the 40s during the evening. Overnight, lows dip to near freezing or even a couple degrees lower. Factoring in the winds from the northwest, it feels like the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A tranquil but cold December day. Skies are partly sunny with highs within a few degrees of 40. Winds from the northwest are mostly light (around 5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clouds increase and there’s a chance (40 percent) of snow or a wintry mix developing between the predawn hours and sunrise. Lows range from 30 to 35. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Light snow is a strong possibility (60 percent chance) Wednesday but not a sure thing. A light accumulation of an inch or two is not out of the question, especially in our colder areas north and west of the Beltway, but a lot of the snow may melt because of ground and air temperatures near or a little above freezing. Any snow we see shouldn’t last long, probably tapering off as the afternoon wears on. Highs range from 35 to 40. Clearing and chilly Wednesday night, with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Tranquil conditions return for Thursday and Friday, along with moderating temperatures. Thursday is still rather cold, with highs in the low 40s, but we bounce up to the low 50s by Friday, with partly sunny skies both days. Thursday night is partly cloudy and cold, with lows 25 to 30. Friday night’s not as cold, with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium
With the weekend, back comes the warmth. Saturday should be partly sunny, breezy and very mild, with highs well into the 60s. Saturday night into Sunday, a cold front sweeps through with showers likely. It is still to be determined whether the front pushes through by early Sunday or takes until later in the day. If it passes early, temperatures on Sunday would probably hold steady in the 50s. But if it’s delayed, we could see 60s again before cooler air arrives later in the day or at night. Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.
3/10 (↑): The chance of maybe an inch or two in parts of the region has gone up for Wednesday, but some models still aren’t onboard with a snowy idea.