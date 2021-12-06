Kona storms derive their name from a word meaning “leeward,” referring to the direction their winds come from. They are known for bringing cold air, especially at high altitudes. It comes as no surprise that snow is falling atop the 13,796-foot peak of Mauna Kea, the highest point on the volcanic Big Island. The summit was initially expected to received up to a foot over the weekend, with another 4 to 6 inches anticipated through sunrise Monday. Thundersnow is also possible as air is forced up the mountain in an already unstable, or convective (conducive to showers and thunderstorms), environment.